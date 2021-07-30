Snapchat map to start recommending places for user’s visit

If you’re one of those people who gets lost when looking for fun places to go on family outings, with friends, or for a romantic date, Snapchat has you covered! Snapchat is undoubtedly one of the most popular photo and video-sharing digital apps in the social media world, and Snapchat fans may have reason to rejoice as the app’s built-in map feature will begin recommending places for you to visit.

Surprisingly, the new feature is intended to make Snap Map a more useful tool. More than 250 million people, according to The Verge, use Snapchat’s built-in map to see where their friends are around the world. The app’s map interface was recently upgraded to the main tab, and on Thursday, the company added a new feature that will recommend popular places to visit.

The map feature will begin looking for places that a user has either tagged in previous posts or added to their favorites options, such as restaurants and bars. According to reports, the Popular tab in the Snap Map’s bottom centre will display recommendations for places to visit based on factors such as a user’s current location and the types of places saved as favourites.

‘This new algorithm in our Popular Tab distinguishes Snap Map as a highly personalized discovery platform, and is a first-of-its-kind feature for Snapchat overall,’ according to a Snapchat spokesperson.

According to The Verge, Snapchat is turning its map into a unique way to discover the world around you with these additions and other recent updates, such as integrations with the restaurant review website The Infatuation and Ticketmaster.