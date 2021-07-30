Stock Market: Benchmark indices end lower

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower in the Indian share market. The losses in giants like Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services and State bank of India has weighed upon the equity indices.

BSE Sensex settled at 52,587, lower by 66 points or 0.13%. NSE Nifty ended 15 points or 0.1% down at 15,763.

The top gainers in the market were Adani Ports, Power Grid, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, Sun Pharma, Mahindra and Mahindra, HCL Technologies and Coal India. The top losers in the market were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco, State Bank of India, UPL, Tata Steel, SBI Life, Asian Paints, JSW Steel and Axis Bank.