Tata Motors launched ‘Ace Golden Petrol CX’: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Tata Motors launched a new variant of its popular small commercial vehicle (SCV), Ace Gold Petrol CX. The new SCV is available in two variants- flatbed variant and half deck load body variant.

The new SCV is powered by a 694 cc petrol engine and is mated with a four-speed transmission. The 4-wheel drive vehicle weighs 1.5 tonne.

Also Read: World’s hottest chillies from Nagaland exported to London for the first time

Tata Motors has also partnered with State Bank of India to provide finance options to buy the new model. The flatbed variant is priced at Rs 3.99 lakh and half deck body variant is priced at Rs 4.10 lakh. Tata is offering 2 years of warranty or 70,000 kms that covers 100kms per day running.