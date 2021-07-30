Tokyo Olympics: Deepika Kumari enters quarterfinals

Tokyo: In archery, India’s Deepika Kumari entered the quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics. Deepika defeated Russia’s Ksenia Perova by 6-5 to reach the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, India’s Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat fail to qualify for women’s 25m pistol in the shooting.

Also, India’s medal prospects PV Sindhu and Lovlina Borgohain will be in action today in shuttle and boxing rings.

Athletics:

Avinash Sable in Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 Heat 2: 6:17am IST.

M P Jabir in Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1 Heat 5: 8:27am IST.

Dutee Chand in Women’s 100m Round 1 Heats: 8:45am IST Start.

Mixed 4x400m Relay Race Round 1 Heat 2: 4:42pm IST.

Badminton:

P V Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) in Women’s Singles Quarterfinal Match: 1:15pm IST.

Boxing:

Simranjit Kaur vs Sudaporn Seesondee (Thailand) in Women’s 60kg Round of 16 Bout: 8:18am IST.

Lovlina Borgohain vs Nien-Chin Chen (Chinese Taipei) in Women’s 69kg Quarterfinal Bout: 8:48am IST.

Equestrian:

Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Dressage Day 1 Session 2: Starts at 2pm IST.

Hockey:

India vs Ireland in Women’s Pool A Match: 8:15am IST.

India vs Japan in Men’s Pool A match: 3:00pm IST.

Sailing:

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men’s Skiff 49er Race 7, 8 and 9: 8:35am IST.

Nethra Kumanan in Women’s Laser Radial Race 9 and 10: 8:35am IST.

Vishnu Saravanan in Men’s Laser Race 9 and 10: 11:05am IST.