Ali Fazal opens up about his views on OTT and the Big Screen magic

Actor Ali Fazal is pleased that OTT platforms are generating a lot of work and providing opportunities for individuals. However, he does miss the magic of the large screen.

Fazal shared: ‘I feel sad that movies are not releasing in theatres like before as I am a huge big-screen buff. The community feel of watching in halls has now narrowed and shifted to our homes, but viewers are enjoying it, so no complaints. I feel happy for them as well as for the industry as the work is very much on a roll.’

Speaking about his Hollywood picture, Death on the Nile, which has been put back until February of next year, he said: ‘The way it has been shot, can only be enjoyed in theatres. I hope now both the platforms co-exist and first, the films will release in theatres followed by OTT streaming.’

Ali is now working on his future projects after the release of Mirzapur2 and Ray during the pandemic. ‘I am starting my Hollywood film from October somewhere in Europe which will take two months and then next year I have a new project, Fukrey 3 and of course Mirzapur3 which is being scripted, he said.