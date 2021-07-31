Breaking News: India’s lone hope PV Sindhu loses semi-final in Tokyo Olympics

Taiwan’s Tzi Tzu Ying defeats India’s PV Sindhu 18-21, 12-21 in just 40 minutes in the women’s singles semi-finals and against China’s He Bingjiao, she will compete for bronze. Pablo Carreno Busta defeats Novak Djokovic in his men’s singles bronze medal match 4-6, 7-6(6), 3-6. Karmalpreet Kaur advanced to the discus throw final with a throw of 64.00, which was her qualification mark, while Seema Punia fell short with the best throw of 60.57 and was eliminated.

India’s women’s hockey team defeated South Africa 4-3 in their last Pool A match, but their fate will be decided by the result of Ireland’s match against Great Britain. In the Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions, Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant did not qualify. India’s archery campaign came to an end when Atanu Das lost 4-6 to Takaharu Furukawa of Japan in the men’s individual pre-quarterfinals. In the Men’s 52 kg Round of 16, boxer Amit Panghal is beaten by Colombian Yurberjen Herney Martinez Rivas by a score of 4-1 split decision.

Read more: ‘Muslim family law should be unified’: Women’s movement calls for ban on polygamy, child marriage and halal marriage

In the semifinals of the badminton Women’s Singles, PV Sindhu will face Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu-Ying. Women’s boxer Pooja Rani takes on China’s Li Qian in the 75 kg quarterfinals, while KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar will compete in the 49er Race 10, 11 and 12 for the men’s sailing team. Sreeshankar will compete in the Men’s Long Jump Qualification – Group B while golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane will compete in the Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2, which was suspended yesterday.