Breaking news – MP: Jail barrack wall collapses, 22 inmates injured

Bhind: According to the officials, 22 prisoners were injured, one of them grievously, after a wall of a barrack in Bhind district jail of Madhya Pradesh collapsed early on Saturday.

Bhind Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh told the media over the phone that the wall of barrack number 6 caved in around 5.10 am. ‘Twenty-two prisoners were injured in the incident. One of the inmates, who suffered serious injuries, was rushed to Gwalior for advanced medical treatment, while other injured prisoners were taken to the district hospital,’ he said.

Read also: Covid-19: 1 crore people can be vaccinated per month, says Kerala CM

He said there were 255 prisoners in the prison at the time of the incident. ‘As soon as we got information about, police personnel were rushed to the jail for rescue operation,’ Mr. Singh said.

The police officer said that the jail building was quite old, and that incessant rains over the last few days might have caused the wall to collapse.