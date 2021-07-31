Country extends entry ban till August 31

Nay Pyi Taw: Myanmar has extended the entry ban imposed until August 31. The Foreign Ministry in the country announced this. Also, all international flights to and from the country will remain suspended till August 31.

As per the new order, entry of all passengers, issuance of all types of visas and visa exemption services will be suspended until August 31. The ministry has urged foreign nationals, including diplomats and UN officials, who wish to travel to the country by relief or special flights due to urgent official missions or compelling reasons to contact the country’s mission for possible exceptions to certain visa restrictions.

Myanmar reported 5,127 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 294,460 so far. With 390 new deaths, the death toll was recorded at 8,942 while the number of recoveries reached 205,677.