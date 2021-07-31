Expo 2020 Dubai: Emirates Airline offers complimentary day pass for passengers

Dubai: National air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airline has offered complimentary day passes of Expo 2020 Dubai to its passengers. Emirates announced that all passengers who fly in Emirates Airline to Dubai between October 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, will get one pass for each person for Expo 2020. Also, passengers, who are flying through Dubai too can avail the opportunity, if their connection in Dubai is more than six hours.

‘If you’re flying with us to Dubai between 1 October 2021 and 31 March 2022, we’re giving you one complimentary Expo 2020 day pass for each person in your booking. Use your ticket to enjoy Expo 2020 on any day you choose,’ Emirates Airline said on its website.

‘Just passing through? If your connection in Dubai is more than six hours, you can still claim a free Expo 2020 day pass. To claim your pass, enter the details for each passenger below and we’ll email the tickets to you. If your flight gets changed or cancelled your day pass will no longer be valid, so simply claim a new one by entering your new flight details. View the full terms and conditions,’ the airline added.

The ticket sale of Expo 2020 Dubai began on July 18 at www.expo2020dubai.com. Tickets will also be available through more than 2,500 authorized ticket resellers, including online travel agents, tour operators, hotel groups and airlines from 100-plus markets around the world.

One day tickets are priced at Dh 95, multi-day tickets, offering unrestricted entry for 30 consecutive days, are priced at Dh 195 and season passes, with unlimited entry for the entire six months of Expo 2020, are priced at Dh 495. The price of tickets include access to all pavilions, events and live performances.

Children aged under 18 and students holding a valid student ID from any academic institution in the world will be given free entry. Differently abled people will get complimentary tickets and their companion will get a 50% discount. Visitors aged 60 years and above can also enter for free.

The event will begin from October 1, 2021.