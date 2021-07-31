Pegasus misused, NSO blocks government clients from using it

According to a media report issued in US, NSO Group, an Israeli cybersecurity company, which is at the centre of the Pegasus snooping scandal, has blocked several government clients around the globe temporarily from using it’s spyware technology, while the organization investigates it’s alleged abuses.

The alleged use of Pegasus software to spy on journalists, human rights defenders, politicians and others in several countries, including India has raised privacy concerns.

The suspensions follow an investigation by the Pegasus Project, a group of news organizations that claimed the company’s Pegasus spyware was linked to hacking and possible surveillance.

‘There is an investigation into some clients. Some of those clients have been temporarily suspended,’ National Public Radio (NPR) quoted a source in the Israeli company as saying.