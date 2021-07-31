PM Modi asks people to contribute to Independence Day speech

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to share their inputs for his Independence Day address on August 15, saying their thoughts would resonate from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Through a tweet, he has asked people to share their thoughts on MyGov, a citizen engagement platform.

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Modi outlines the government’s policies and programs, and he has directly asked citizens for ideas and suggestions over the past few years.

Read more: PM Modi’s New Education Policy allows students to pick their courses as they wish

The statement reads, ‘Similarly, the Prime Minister is inviting citizens this year to contribute their ideas to New India. So, now you have a chance to express your ideas, give voice to your suggestions and crystallize your vision. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take up some of the ideas in his speech on 15th August’.