RPF cop saves a woman from falling under a moving train. Watch video

Telangana: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued a woman from falling under a moving train in Secunderabad, Telangana. CCTV footage of the incident was released by the news agency.

She appears in the video to have hastily approached a moving train, but she ends up missing her step and nearly sliding through the gap between the platform and cab of the train.

#WATCH | Telangana: A constable of Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved a woman from falling under moving train in Secunderabad. (30.07) pic.twitter.com/evlanew8op — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2021

Reacting quickly, the RPF constable pulls her back on to the platform, saving her life. She was seen getting up with the help of others and slowly walking away at the end of the video.

Numerous reports of such incidents have been made from around the country. Last month, a video surfaced showing an RPF constable rescuing a man, who had slipped while boarding a moving train near Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Kurla, Mumbai.