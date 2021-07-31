Russia sues WhatsApp for breach of personal data law

The Russian government on Friday initiated administrative proceedings against Facebook’s WhatsApp. The move comes after it alleged the company failed to localize data of Russian users on Russian territory, the Interfax news agency reported. There was no immediate comment from Facebook.

An earlier ruling by a Russian court fined Alphabet Google 3 million roubles for violating Russia’s personal data law and set up administrative proceedings against Facebook and Twitter for the same offense. Russian authorities routinely fine social media giants for not removing banned content and force foreign tech firms to set up offices there, leading to a spat between Russia and Big Tech.

Interfax reported that WhatsApp could face fines between 1 million and 6 million roubles ($13,700 to $82,250), citing court documents. As of yet, no court date has been set.