Scarlett Johansson is suing Walt Disney over ‘Black Widow’

Scarlett Johansson is suing the Walt Disney Company for allegedly breaching her contract and depriving her of potential earnings by releasing ‘Black Widow’ on Netflix. The ‘Black Widow’ star and executive producer claimed in a lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court that her contract guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release. The lawsuit was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The film’s box office performance was tied to Johansson’s potential earnings, which the company released simultaneously in theatres and on its streaming service Disney+ for a $30 rental.

‘In the months leading up to this lawsuit, Ms. Johansson gave Disney and Marvel every opportunity to right their wrong and make good on Marvel’s promise,’ the lawsuit stated. ‘Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the Agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel,’ it added.

Disney responded saying the lawsuit has ‘no merit whatsoever.’