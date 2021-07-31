Shankar ropes Ram charan and Kiara Advani for his next

The makers of acclaimed director Shankar’s pan-India film announced on Saturday that actor Kiara Advani has been cast opposite south star Ram Charan in the film. After their Telugu action film “Vinaya Vidheya Rama” in 2019, this will be Advani and Charan’s second collaboration.

Advani’s casting was announced on her 29th birthday by producer Sri Venkateswara Creations.

‘The lovely and talented @advani Kiara will be joining us on this thrilling adventure! #HappyBirthdayKiaraAdvani #RC15 #SVC50, welcome aboard!’, According to the tweet.

The actor, whose next film is the biographical drama “Shershaah,” said she is both excited and nervous to collaborate with veteran Indian actors.”

‘I’m both excited and nervous to work with some of our industry’s most well-known and experienced names. I’m looking forward to starting the shoot and hoping that this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is captured beautifully on screen.’

The film will release in three languages – Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Sri Venkateswara Creations is a production company founded by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu.

Aside from this film, Advani is set to star in Karan Johar’s ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ and Anees Bazmee’s comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.’

Charan will next be seen alongside his father Chiranjeevi in S S Rajamouli’s period action drama ‘RRR’ and in Telugu film ‘Acharya.’