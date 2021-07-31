State government makes RT-PCR test must for those coming from Maharashtra, Kerala

Bengaluru: Karnataka has updated its Covid guidelines to make a negative RT-PCR result from the neighbouring states of Kerala and Maharashtra necessary for people entering the state. According to a government circular, this is regardless of the tourists’ immunisation status.

The announcement comes two days after Karnataka saw a 34% increase in new Covid cases on Thursday, with 2,052 instances compared to 1,531 on Wednesday. The city of Bengaluru alone had 505 instances, significantly more than the previous day’s total of 376.

According to the government circular, RT-PCR testing is now required for all persons entering the state by planes, trains, buses and personal transportation. ‘Airlines shall issue boarding passes only to passengers carrying RT-PCR negative certificates not older than 72 hours,’ it said, issuing a similar directive to railway officials and bus conductors.

The government has ordered checkpoints to be built in Kerala’s Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu and Mysuru districts, as well as Maharashtra’s Belagavi, Vijayapura, Kalburgi and Bidar districts.

The majority of new Covid cases in the country are currently concentrated in these two Karnataka neighbouring states.

Following a strict lockdown during the second Covid wave, the Karnataka government has eased the restrictions as the number of cases has decreased. It enabled movie theatres to operate on July 19 and shortened the night curfew by one hour. Colleges have been given permission to offer off-campus sessions beginning July 26.

When Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai entered office last week, he stated that Covid will be a top priority, along with the state’s flood crisis.