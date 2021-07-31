Yamaha motors begins vaccination drive for employees

Yamaha Motor India has begun vaccinating its employees at its two manufacturing facilities in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. For this purpose, the company has partnered with local hospitals. Jaypee Hospital will start vaccinating employees at the Surajpur facility in UP from July 31 to August 6, 2021. In the meantime, employees at the Kancheepuram plant in Tamil Nadu will be vaccinated by Parvathy Hospital. The vaccination drive will be held between July 31 and August 14, 2021.

Yamaha plans to administer its first dose to its employees before August 15, 2021. Meanwhile, the second dose is scheduled for November 15, 2021. With this initiative, the two-wheeler maker aims to reach 100 per cent vaccination at both plants for the age group of 18-44 years. Each vaccinated employee will also receive a t-shirt and a ‘blue warrior’ badge, the company said in a statement. Both plants strictly observe safety and hygiene protocols in the wake of the pandemic.

Yamaha recently released the FZ-X motorcycle and the Fascino 125 FI Hybrid scooter. Yamaha will soon introduce the updated Ray-ZR 125 Hybrid scooter with a Smart-Motor-Generator (SMG) to provide extra power on inclines and at low speeds. Ray-ZR’s new 125 hybrid motorcycle will go on sale in August of this year.