Amit Shah is all praise for UP CM Yogi Adityanath, comments on the State’s Law and Order

Lucknow: Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying that Yogi has turned UP into a number one state. The senior BJP leader also claimed that BJP would return to power with a massive majority in the next assembly elections. Amit Shah was speaking at the ‘bhumi pujan’ ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science (UPSIFS) in Lucknow.

‘Yogi Adityanath has turned Uttar Pradesh into a number one state in implementation of 44 welfare schemes. He has improved the law-and-order situation that is now inviting investments and has also checked corruption. During the Covid pandemic, Yogi ji and his team did excellent work. Opposition leaders will now come out because elections are approaching but people must not be misled by them. Where were they when there was the land mafia, riots were taking place, crime against women was at a high and families did not have toilets?’ said Amit Shah.

Amit Shah also claimed that BJP does not work for any particular caste or family but works for the poorest of the poor.