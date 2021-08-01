Authorities issue official Shut down order to Sterlite O2 plant

K Senthil Raj, Collector of Thoothukudi and Chairperson of the District Monitoring Committee, said members of the committee would meet with technical personnel with regards to the shut down order. According to him, shutdown orders dated July 31 were formally issued, indicating that the oxygen plant’s operations would be suspended beginning August 1.

Thoothukudi MP MK Kanimozhi said the Oxygen plant in Sterlite was shut down in the interest of the Thoothukudi people, as promised by Chief Minister MK.Stalin.

Due to the shortage in supply of medical oxygen, during the previous administration, the government approved the production of oxygen from Sterlite.

Despite the fact that the O2 plant’s production capacity was not fully utilised, the delivery of oxygen to COVID patients in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli was extremely beneficial. As there is currently little demand for medical oxygen, the plant was shut down, and the governor will take further decisions

Once the generated oxygen is completely removed from the plant, the electricity and water supply to Sterlite will be disrupted. In addition, several oxygen plants have been built in Tamil Nadu, and several tonnes of medical oxygen are being transported from various states.

While a third COVID wave is sweeping Kerala, she said the Tamil Nadu government is working hard to avoid a situation like this by taking all necessary precautions.