Farmer’s son secures 2nd rank in Indian Economic Services exam

Srinagar: Tanveer Ahmad Khan, a farmer’s son from the Kulgam region in Jammu and Kashmir, has brought honour to the Union Territory by placing the second rank in the prestigious Indian Economic Services (IES) test administered by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Born in the remote Nigeenpora Kund village, about 80 km from Srinagar, Khan completed his primary education at the Government Primary School, Kund and his high school education at Government High School Waltengoo, officials said.

Khan graduated from Government Higher Secondary School, Razloo Kund and completed a Bachelor of Arts degree at Government Degree College Anantnag in 2016.

He has been a bright student from the very beginning, secured third place in the University of Kashmir entrance exam and was admitted to the post-graduate course in economics at Kashmir University, officials stated. He also earned a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) during his last year of the post-graduate program, they added.

He received a Master of Philosophy (M.Phil) in Development Studies from the Institute of Development Studies in Kolkatta in April 2021.

A farmer’s son, who used to work as a seasonal rickshaw puller in Kolkata, preaches that hard work pays off when one is focused and does not give up.

‘During the Covid period, I confined myself to the four walls of my room and started preparing for the IES examination while doing my M.Phil. I never let Covid impact my schedule of studies,’ Tanveer Ahmad Khan said.

Khan, who accomplished the feat on his first attempt, says it was a difficult battle, but he never gave up hope. ‘I worked very hard and considered my first attempt as my last attempt and in the end, I achieved this feat,’ he added.

Deputy Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha congratulated Khan for securing the second rank in the IES 2020 examination.