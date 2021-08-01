Friendship Day 2021: History, significance & quotes

Friendship Day is commemorated every year on the first Sunday in August. It is a unique occasion that honours the connections of friendship and the priceless bonds of unity that individuals share.

In India, it will be celebrated on August 1 this year. Friendship Day is also observed on July 30 in a number of other countries.

History: The inaugural International Friendship Day was held in Paraguay in 1958. It was started by Joyce Hall, who was the founder of Hallmark Cards, in 1930. It was Hall’s idea to set aside a day to commemorate people’s friendships.

In 1988, the United Nations named the honey-loving tubby bear Winnie the Pooh as the Ambassador of Friendship and in 2011, the 65th UN session declared July 30 as International Friendship Day.

Significance: Friendship is one of the most fulfilling connections one can have with another person; it serves as a source of strength in one’s life. The thing about friendship that distinguishes it from all other relationships is that it is pure and holy, transcending race, colour, caste and faith.

Friendship is essential because it provides joy and nourishment in the form of hope, pleasure and abundance in life. Though friendships cannot be summed up or honoured in a single day, it is motivation enough to contact a friend with whom you haven’t spoken in a long time in order to recall and reignite the affection and attachment.

Quotes: ‘No matter how old we grow, no matter how much distance we have between us, you will always stay in my heart…. Wishing you a very Happy Friendship Day.’

‘Every day is special if spent with you. You make me forget what boredom is. I never thought anyone could ever touch my life in so many ways. Happy friendship day!’

‘Blessed are those who have a friend, the one who walks beside you, supports you and is ready to hold you when you fall. And I am blessed to have that friend in you. Happy Friendship Day!’

‘Thank you for not just being there for my best but being a rock whenever I was at my worst. I can’t ask for more love than you’ve given me. Happy Friendship Day!’

‘The most beautiful thing in life is having a friend who loves and cares about you warts and all. I want you to know that I cherish and love you, and hope to protect and nurture our friendship for life. Happy Friendship Day!’