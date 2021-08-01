Heavy rains predicted in MP, IMD issues red alert for 10 districts

Bhopal: In Madhya Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘red alert’ on Sunday for 10 districts. The districts are, namely Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Neemuch and Mandsaur.

The weather department expects heavy to extremely heavy rainfall (115.6 mm to 204.5 mm) along with thunderstorms and lightning in these districts over the next 24 hours.

An ‘orange alert’ has also been issued for 16 other districts, namely Bhopal, Rewa, Sidhi, Satna, Singrauli, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna, Tikamgarh, Raisen, Rajgarh, Sehore, Vidisha, Agar-Malwa. There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy showers in these districts until Monday morning, based on this alert.

The IMD’s senior meteorologist in Bhopal, PK Saha, forecast showers ranging from 64.5 mm to 204.4 mm along with thunderstorms and lightning in secluded areas of these districts. Furthermore, Saha said that there will be thundershowers in many districts within the 10 revenue divisions, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Chambal and Ujjain.

There was a well-marked low-pressure area over neighboring south-east Uttar Pradesh. In the next two days, it is likely to move west-northwest. ‘That is why areas in Madhya Pradesh close to UP saw torrential rains,’ PK Saha said. Heavy rains also fell in several parts of the state over the last 24 hours, which ended at 8.30 am on Sunday.

As per officials at the IMD, Hanumana area in the Rewa district received the highest rainfall of 155.4 mm, whereas Raghogarh in the Guna district of west MP accumulated 88 mm.