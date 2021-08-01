Indian Army and China’s PLA establish hotline in Tibet

The Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) established a hotline on Sunday at Khamba Dzong in the Tibetan Autonomous Region to further foster trust and co-operation between the two forces along the Indo-China border. On August 1, the celebration coincided with 2021’s PLA Day. It occurred a day after India and China held their 12th round of Corps Commander-level talks regarding the 14-month standoff in Ladakh.

According to the Indian Army, ‘the two armed forces have well-established mechanisms for communication at the ground commanders’ level. The hotlines in various sectors go a long way in enhancing the same and maintaining peace and tranquility at the borders’. The inauguration of the hotline was attended by the commanders of the respective armed forces, and a message of friendship and harmony was exchanged through the hotline.

Read more: ‘No kissing zone’ signs set up in Mumbai housing society

On Saturday, the Indian and Chinese armies held a Corps Commander-level meeting at Moldo, on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The purpose of these high-level military talks was to advance the disengagement process in some friction areas in eastern Ladakh. The Hot Spring and Gogra post areas were included in this. The latest round of talks took place after a break of more than 3.5 months. Military dialogues were held on April 9 at the Chushul border post on the Indian side of the Ladakh region, lasting for more than 13 hours.