Iran rejects Israel’s accusations over ship attack

Tehran: Iran has rejected the Israeli accusations over the ship attack off the coast of Oman. Foreign Ministry of Iran said that Israel’s accusations are baseless.

‘The Zionist regime … must stop such baseless accusations — and it is not their first time to direct such accusations at Iran,’ said Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh. He also said that the people of Iran will not hesitate for a second to defend their national interests and security.

Earlier, the Israel government had said that it had evidence that Iran was behind the attack on the oil tanker owned by Eyal Ofer, an Israeli billionaire. Two crew members-a British and a Romanian- were killed in the attack on the tanker named MT Mercer Street on Thursday. The tanker was going to the United Arab Emirates from Tanzania, with no cargo aboard.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has revealed that he had instructed the diplomats to put pressure on the United Nations to take action against ‘Iranian terrorism’.

The vessel operators and US military have confirmed that the attack was carried out by a drone. An Arabic television in Iran has reported quoting unnamed sources that the attack on the tanker was in retaliation to an Israeli attack on Dabaa airport in Syria. This is yet to be confirmed.

Earlier also several ships were attacked in the region.