Krunal and Hardik Pandya just bought an 8-BHK luxurious apartment in Mumbai

India’s ballistic cricketing duo, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya are said to have moved into a luxurious 8(4+4)BHK flat with lavish facilities. Rustomjee Paramount in Khar West, a luxurious residential district in Mumbai which is also a favourite of celebrities, provides a luxury lifestyle with spectacular views of the Arabian Sea.

According to sources, the cost of the unit acquired by the Pandya brothers is likely to be between Rs 28 and Rs 30 crores. It has a total size of 3838 square feet.

The facilities are detailed on the official website of Rustomjee Paramount, which provides a variety of options to enjoy a life surrounded by luxuries. On the one side, the property has shady boulevards and calm corners, while on the other, it has the best restaurants, cafés, nightclubs and luxury stores.

The site also offers protection and seclusion, according to the builders, because it is a gated community with limited and regulated access. Some of the neighbours include corporate executives and CXOs, as well as Bollywood’s rumoured pair Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff.

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya will also have their own private swimming pool, as well as a well-equipped gym and a gaming zone that will be open to all residents of the building. Residents of the housing complex are said to have access to a private theatre, which may be reserved in advance on a first-come, first-served basis.