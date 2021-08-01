Mahindra XUV700 spied; details here

The Mahindra XUV700 is expected to come with a long list of segment-first and best features, and we now know that the spec sheet will include headline figures. There’s a lot to look forward to when the three-row SUV debuts in October 2021, with the most powerful petrol and diesel engines in its segment, as well as a plethora of gizmos and technology.

The XUV700 will be available with either a 2.0-litre turbo petrol or a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine, but we now know their respective power outputs. This is one of the most powerful series of Mahindra’s new mStallion 2.0-liter turbo petrol engine, which debuted in 2020 under the hood of the Thar and produces 150hp.

All-aluminum blocks and 350 bar direct injection are featured in the new’mStallion’ engine family, which made its debut at Auto Expo 2020. It will be offered in the XUV700 with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission from Aisin.

The XUV700’s 2.0 mStallion engine will be the most powerful petrol engine in the segment, along with the Hyundai Alcazar’s 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol producing 159hp and the MG Hector Plus’s 1.5-litre turbo petrol producing 143hp. The Tata Safari, on the other hand, does not have a petrol engine.

Despite having a similar appearance to its predecessor, the XUV500, the new XUV700 is expected to be more modern. Among the design elements are a more upright grille, new C-shaped headlights with unique LED DRLs, and a stylish LED tail-lamp design.

Mahindra’s XUV700 will be one of its most important launches in 2021. The new three-row SUV is expected to make its global debut in the second half of July, with reservations opening in August and a price announcement following soon after.