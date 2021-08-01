‘Population control law is against the fundamental right’, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Lucknow: The president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi has launched severe criticism against the population control bill proposed by the Uttar Pradesh government. The Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad accused that the bill is against the fundamental rights of the citizen.

‘PM Modi led government in an affidavit submitted in Supreme Court in 2020 had said that ‘any coercion to have a certain number of children is counterproductive and leads to demographic distortions.’ Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should clarify on that first (whether he is pro this bill or against it?),’ said the AIMIM leader in a press conference.

‘According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) data of 1999-2000, Total Fertility Rate (TFR) in Hindus was 1.2 percent and Muslim 1.66 percent. I challenge BJP to tell me whether this data is true or not. If they think it is true, then why is this bill in place?’ asked Owaisi.

According to the data I have, Uttar Pradesh’s demographic dividend will last till 2050. 65 percent of the population is less than 35 years. Why has the Centre not thought of giving this section employment? Several people have lost their lives due to Covid mismanagement in the country. There are job losses, business losses etc and the Uttar Pradesh government is busy talking about population control,’ he further added.

The Lok Sabha MP also questioned the health care system in the state. ‘Severe acute malnourished children are between the age group of six months to six years is more than 9 lakh of which 4 lakh are from Uttar Pradesh. Sub-centres of PHCs are less in count in the State. Community Healthcare Centres have 50 percent shortfall in state. Dead bodies are floating in the river. People are dying due to oxygen shortage in the pandemic. Government has no answer to these questions!,’ said Owaisi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adtyanath on July 18 unveiled the state’s Population Policy 2021-2030 on the occasion of World Population Day. He had said that every community has been taken care of in Population Policy 2021-2030.

Owaisi has earlier declared that his party will contest in the 2022 Assembly Elections in alliance with some regional parties.