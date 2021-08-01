Taliban admits killing Afghan comedian after the murder video went viral

The Taliban have admitted killing a famous comic in the country’s southern region after a video emerged showing him being slapped by two unidentified men in a car, amid growing concerns about rising atrocities by the insurgent group.

During the video, even comedian Nazar Mohammad is heard making jokes about the Taliban, regardless of the abuse he is being subjected to from the insurgent group. Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesperson, acknowledged that the two men in the video were Taliban. Local media reported last week that Mohammad, better known as Khasha Zwan, was picked up from his home by the Taliban and shot.

The insurgent group initially denied involvement in the murder of the comic. As a result of a video widely shared on social media showing Khasha being slapped and abused while being held by two men in a car, the insurgent group admitted to the crime.

Taliban spokesperson says the men have been arrested and will be tried in a Taliban court. The comic was also alleged to be a member of the Afghan National Police and to have been involved in the torture and killing of Taliban men. Rather than killing the comic, he said, the Taliban should have arrested him and tried him. Known for his crude jokes, funny songs, and internet antics, Khansha also served in the Kandahar police in the past.

Many artists and prominent figures from Afghanistan have expressed their condolences for Khasha on the internet, while raising concerns about the future of Afghanistan as the Taliban have intensified their activities in recent months just after the US-led foreign forces ended their withdrawal.

There are reports that hundreds of people are being held by the Taliban in areas they have taken over. There have been reports of schools being burned and that restrictions are being imposed on women similar to those imposed when the insurgents last ruled Afghanistan. At the time, girls were barred from attending school and women were prohibited from working.

The Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, embedded with Afghan forces, was killed by the Taliban a few weeks ago.