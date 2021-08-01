Try this Khandvi recipe to make your monsoon evenings tastier

There is something delicious about Gujarati cuisine, especially when you consider what to serve with tea next. The coastal Indian state offers delicious offerings like khaman, dhokla, thepla, fafda, khandvi, and plenty more that are perfect accompaniments to the rainy season.

Khandvi by Chef Ranveer Brar is a simple recipe that uses ingredients that can easily be found in one’s kitchen. Take a look:

Ingredients

For Khandvi Batter

Gram flour – 1 cup

Curd – 1 cup

Water – 2 cups

Ginger paste – 1 tsp

Turmeric powder – 1 tsp

Red chilli powder- ½ tsp

Salt to taste

For Filling

fresh Coconut, grated – 4 tbsp

Coriander leaves – 2 tbsp

For Tempering

Oil – 3 tsp

Mustard seeds – 3/4 tsp

Sesame seed – 1 tsp

Curry leaves, chopped – 1 sprig

Asafoetida – ¼ tsp

Green chilli, slit – 2

Salt to taste

Method to prepare

– Mix flour, curd, turmeric, red chilli powder and salt in a bowl. Then, add 2 cups of water and ginger paste to a bowl and mix well.

– Add little by little water into the bowl and whisk well. Make sure your batter has no lumps.

– Stir the mixture continuously in another kadai pan until it becomes a smooth thick batter on medium heat. Also prepare some thaalis with grease. While the batter is still hot, spread the mixture as thinly as possible over the greased thalis.

– Upon cooling, cut each strip into two inches wide and sprinkle with grated coconut and coriander leaves before tightly rolling up.

– In a second pan, add mustard seeds, sesame seeds, curry leaves and allow them to splutter. Add asafoetida, green chillies and salt to taste. Serve hot with the tempering and khandvi. You can enjoy it with tea or on its own!