UK prime minister’s wife expecting another baby

Carrie Johnson, the wife of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has announced that she is expecting the couple’s second child. Carrie Johnson said she feels ‘incredibly blessed to be pregnant again’ in an Instagram post after revealing she had a miscarriage earlier this year.

The Johnsons’ first child, Wilfred, was born in April 2020.

The couple married in a private ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in London in May this year.

The prime minister and his second wife, Marina Wheeler, have four children together, and he has fathered at least one child outside of his marriages.