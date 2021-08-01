Weekend lockdown lifted, new Covid-19 protocols announced

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration issued new Covid-19 guidelines. The administration has lifted the weekend lockdown, but the night curfew shall remain in force from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. in all districts.

The administration also announced that all educational institutions in the Union Territory will remain shut till further orders. The educational institutions can make use of vaccinated staff for administrative purposes.

‘All schools and higher educational institutions including coaching centres shall continue to remain closed for onsite/ in-person teaching till further orders,’ an order issued by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary said.

The administration also capped the number of people attending indoor/outdoor gatherings to 25.