Woman thanks Musk for following her on Twitter, Tesla CEO’s replies spark a new trend amongst twitterians. Check it

Aug 1, 2021, 06:24 pm IST

Imagine waking up with sleepy eyes to find on your phone that Elon Musk has begun following you. Before your imagination runs wild, let us inform you that Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has begun following one of his followers named Rebecca.

In response, the lady recently thanked Musk for following her on Twitter, writing: ‘Thank you for the follow. I am delighted and honoured!.’

Elon Musk, on the other hand, unfollowed the lady shortly after receiving this tweet and replied: ‘Sorry, accidental tap!.’ The woman then added: ‘Thanks for the accidental tap!.’

 

Elon Musk’s reply has sparked yet another trend on Twitter, with users going crazy over the reactions. Reacting to the Tesla CEO’s reply of ‘accidental tap’, one of the Twitter users went to the extent of asking him if he could ‘accidentally’ follow her as well.

Another Twitter user speculated that the ‘accidental tap’ was carried out by the tech mogul’s son, X A-Xii. ‘That must have been little X messing around,’ he wrote, while Musk replied: ‘He does like to play with my phone. There are many confusing videos he has taken.’

As Elon Musk’s recent response to the woman’s post grew in popularity on Twitter, another user couldn’t understand how someone could touch and follow someone by accident. He commented, ‘Takes a couple of taps to make it to the follow tap.’

Musk is frequently the subject of memes and if he isn’t creating them himself, people are. This tweet has also become a meme in its own right. One was added to the thread by a Twitter user.

