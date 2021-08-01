‘World’s strongest marijuana’ smuggled from US to India busted by NCB in Kolkata

An international cannabis smuggling ring that used multiple courier companies in Kolkata was busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday. Officials say the NCB also seized 20 kg of the ‘strongest marijuana’ in the world.

The NCB Kolkata zonal unit discovered that ‘special green cannabis’ was being smuggled into India from the US and Canada. In connection with the international drug racket, NCB officers arrested three people, including two women. Shraddha Surana (25), Tareena Bhatnagar (26) and Karan Kumar Gupta (30) have been identified as the accused.

On the basis of reliable information that ‘high-quality green cannabis’ was being smuggled into India from the US and Canada through courier services, the NCB Kolkata unit has been watching over various service providers for some time, officials revealed. Narcotic Control Bureau officers intercepted 42 foreign parcels delivered to the Foreign Post Office (FPO) in Kolkata between July 27 and July 30 with false statements of cosmetics, toys and games.

‘This marijuana is the most expensive and strongest strain of marijuana in the world, and it is not available in our country. It has a very high THC [main psychoactive compound in cannabis] content of 19 percent to 25 percent,’ said a police officer. According to the accused, they ordered the packages through a dark-net web platform and had them delivered via courier service so as not to be caught by Drug Law Enforcement Field Officers (DLEO).

The investigation also revealed that Shraddha Surana was managing the entire drug trafficking operation under the guise of Simran Singh. Simran Singh also had a false Aadhar card in her possession. Tareena Bhatnagar was arrested for ordering three narcotic parcels through Televend, but the inquiry determined that Karan Kumar Gupta performed Shraddha Surana’s orders by transporting the parcels to various locations in Kolkata.