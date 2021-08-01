‘You can die anytime’: Philippine President tells unvaccinated people

Manila: The President of Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte during a national address had stated that he does not care if unvaccinated people die from the Covid-19 infection.

For those who do not want it, well, for all I care, you can die anytime. To those people who do not want to be vaccinated, I am telling you, don’t go out of your house. If you go out of your house, I will tell the police to return you home. You will be escorted back to your house because you are a walking spreading [of COVID-19],’ said Duterte.

Earlier on Friday, Duterte approved the imposition of lockdown measures in the capital region. Lockdown was imposed from August 6 to 20 to prevent the spread of Delta coronavirus variant. Country also extended a ban on travelers coming from 10 countries including India, Indonesia, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates to August 15. ‘While it is a painful decision, this is for the good of all,’ said Presidential spokesman Harry Roque.

During the lockdown period, people will not be allowed to leave their homes except for essential shopping. The government has also banned all fresco dining. As per reports, the lockdown will cost the economy a loss of US dollar 4 billion.

‘Delta is all over Metro Manila already. This is proper intervention,’ Benjamin Abalos, chairperson of the capital’s council of mayors said.

Philippines has reported 216 cases of the Delta variant, but health experts say more could have gone undetected because of the slow pace of genome sequencing. Currently hospital occupancy in the capital area is 49 percent, while the rate for intensive care beds is 58 percent. Till now, only 7% of country’s 110 million population are fully vaccinated.