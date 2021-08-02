Anu Malik trolled on social media, accused of stealing Israel’s National anthem

New Delhi: In Tokyo on Sunday, after Israeli gymnast, Artem Dolgopyat won the second gold, Indians were shocked to hear the national anthem of Israel and could only relate to the song ‘Mera Mulk Mera Desh’ from 1996’s film Diljale, starring Ajay Devgn, Amrish Puri, Sonali Bendre. Angry netizens flooded Twitter with tweets about Anu Malik not leaving the national anthem of a country!

As soon as Artem Dolgopyat won Israel’s first Olympic gymnastics gold on Sunday, the national anthem ‘Hatikvah’ was played and the Israeli flag was raised in her honor. Approximately 9,000 tweets were sent trolling Anu Malik for the Olympics and thanks the internet for exposing the truth to them.

According to one of the users: ‘So Anu Malik didn’t spare even Israeli national anthem while copying tune for Diljale’s Mera Mulk Mera Desh in 1996 Thanks to the internet we now know this’. Another said: ‘No it is not just you. 100% true. I can’t get over it. Anu Malik actually copied the Israeli national anthem for one of his songs! Utha le re baba WDTT’.

Can't stop laughing.

Anu Malik stole the Israeli national anthem also ???

But more than that he was so sure that no one will ever find it out! https://t.co/xWYLQBlU1e — Pratyasha Rath (@pratyasharath) August 1, 2021

Israel’s national anthem has uncanny resemblance to Mera Mulk Mera Desh Mera Ye Chaman song from Diljale at a lower tempo. And since Anu Malik was the music director, I am ?% convinced now that he copied even that music too from here. ? https://t.co/zpgyrovmr5 — Neta Ji (@AapGhumaKeLeL0) August 1, 2021

Anu Malik is time traveler.

He was borne in 1870, first sang ‘Hatikvah’ in 1887 which was later adopted by Israel as national anthem in 1948.

Below first is pic of Anu Malik dated somewhere between 1870-1940 and second dated 2020. https://t.co/ulY0nPFmz6 pic.twitter.com/VsGEuTa0pQ — The Brain Doctor (@DNeurosx) August 1, 2021

Hence proved: Anu Malik saab was at 1996 summer olympics pic.twitter.com/IvQlABqQM4 — Vigilante (@vigil_nte) August 1, 2021

Watch Diljale song ‘Mera Mulk Mera Desh’ by Anu Malik:

Music composer Anu Malik has written several commercially successful songs for Bollywood. His songs often feature the tabla, including Taal Pe Jab and Mere Humsafar from the film Refugee, Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal from Main Hoon Na, Eli Re Eli from Yaadein and Baazigar O Baazigar from the film Baazigar.