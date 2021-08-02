DH Latest NewsDH NEWSCelebrities DHLatest NewsNEWS

Anu Malik trolled on social media, accused of stealing Israel’s National anthem

Aug 2, 2021, 11:02 am IST

New Delhi: In Tokyo on Sunday, after Israeli gymnast, Artem Dolgopyat won the second gold, Indians were shocked to hear the national anthem of Israel and could only relate to the song ‘Mera Mulk Mera Desh’ from 1996’s film Diljale, starring Ajay Devgn, Amrish Puri, Sonali Bendre. Angry netizens flooded Twitter with tweets about Anu Malik not leaving the national anthem of a country!

As soon as Artem Dolgopyat won Israel’s first Olympic gymnastics gold on Sunday, the national anthem ‘Hatikvah’ was played and the Israeli flag was raised in her honor. Approximately 9,000 tweets were sent trolling Anu Malik for the Olympics and thanks the internet for exposing the truth to them.

According to one of the users: ‘So Anu Malik didn’t spare even Israeli national anthem while copying tune for Diljale’s Mera Mulk Mera Desh in 1996 Thanks to the internet we now know this’. Another said: ‘No it is not just you. 100% true. I can’t get over it. Anu Malik actually copied the Israeli national anthem for one of his songs! Utha le re baba WDTT’.

Watch Diljale song ‘Mera Mulk Mera Desh’ by Anu Malik:

Music composer Anu Malik has written several commercially successful songs for Bollywood. His songs often feature the tabla, including Taal Pe Jab and Mere Humsafar from the film Refugee, Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal from Main Hoon Na, Eli Re Eli from Yaadein and Baazigar O Baazigar from the film Baazigar.

