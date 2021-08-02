CBSE improvement exam starts from Aug. 16

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that the class 12 examination will be held from August 16 to September 15 for students dissatisfied with their marks. On July 30, the CBSE announced its class 12 result, in which 99.37% of students passed. Over 65,000 students have not yet received their results.

‘As per this policy, the marks scored in the later exam will be considered as final,’ the Board has said. CBSE has said that students who will be taking the exam to improve their marks do not have to pay the exam fee.

Exams will be conducted in the same duration for private, patrachar, and second chance compartment students as well. According to the Board, these students’ results have not been released because yearlong assessment details were not available. Those who did not meet the qualifying criteria in one subject and were placed in the compartment category are also eligible to sit in this exam.

The board has said it will release the exam schedule soon. In accordance with the reduced syllabus, exams will only be conducted in core subjects.