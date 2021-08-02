Chennai Corporation plans a memorial park for Covid-19 victims

The Greater Chennai Corporation plans to build a park with a memorial for those who died as a result of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. According to reports, the proposed park will be built beneath the Mint flyover in the city’s heart. According to the report, the civic body intends to use the 3 acre land under the flyover identified earlier for Amma Weekly Market. The previous government set aside space for a weekly market, where it planned to sell commodities at subsidized prices.

According to government data, Tamil Nadu has reported 25.3 lakh cases since the pandemic began, with 24.7 lakh recovering and 33,652 dying. The second wave of Covid-19 was particularly severe, and Chennai was one of Tamil Nadu’s worst-affected districts. During the second wave, over 8,000 people died in Chennai city limits, and thousands of people lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic’s economic impact. Covid-19 left an indelible mark on the city and its residents.

