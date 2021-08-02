Dubbing for Super starrer ‘Annaatthe’ starts

In Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film ‘Annaatthe,’ veteran actress Meena plays a key role. This rural comedy is directed by Siva, a well-known mainstream director, and is produced by Sun Pictures. More than 90% of the paperwork has been completed. Thalaivar Rajinikanth, who plays a village chief, has finished filming and has begun dubbing for his parts.

Meena took to Instagram today to share a photo of herself dubbing for Annaatthe, as well as a photo with the director. Siva has completed more than 90% of the filming. Siruthai Siva and the team will be heading to Kolkata shortly after Thalaivar and Meena finish the dubbing work.

Filming is nearing completion, and post-production work is in full swing. Annaatthe is on track for a Diwali release, as expected. Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Khushbu, Soori, and Sathish also star in this film. The opening song was recorded by composer D. Imman and late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam.