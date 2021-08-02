Experts say third wave likely to peak in India by October

According to researchers, another surge in Covid-19 cases could occur in India as early as August, with the third wave reaching a peak at less than 100,000 infections per day in the best-case scenario and nearly 150,000 in the worst-case scenario. The reports said, the surge in Covid-19 cases will push the coronavirus pandemic into its third wave, which could peak in October, according to researchers led by Mathukumalli Vidyasagar and Manindra Agrawal at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Hyderabad and Kanpur.

States like Kerala and Maharashtra, which have high Covid-19 cases, could ‘skew the picture,’ Vidyasagar said.

The third wave of Covid-19 is unlikely to be as severe as the second when India reported over 400,000 cases per day and then started to decline. The researchers’ prediction is based on a mathematical model that they used earlier this year to correctly predict the drop in Covid-19 cases.

Based on a Mathematical model done by Vidyasagar, a professor at IIT Hyderabad, India’s coronavirus outbreak could peak in the coming days. According to our projections, the peak will occur in a matter of days.’ According to current projections, we should have reached 20,000 cases per day by the end of June,’ Vidyasagar said.