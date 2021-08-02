Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker with jewellery-like designed launched in India

Fitbit Luxe fitness bands are now available at major online and offline retailers in India, including the Fitbit website. Fitness bands have now gone on sale in India, launching on April 20. Its jewellery-like design makes Fitbit Luxe look more like a fashion accessory than a fitness band. There are two variants of the Fitbit Luxe — Fitbit Luxe Special Edition and Fitbit Luxe. This fitness band has a five-day battery life and includes heart rate, stress and sleep monitoring features.

The Fitbit Luxe vanilla model costs Rs. 10,999, while the Fitbit Luxe Special Edition costs Rs. 17,999. The former comes in Black + Graphite Stainless Steel, Lunar White + Soft Gold Stainless Steel, and Orchid + Platinum Stainless Steel. The latter is available in the colour Soft Gold Stainless Steel for the Parker Link bracelet designed by the jewellery brand Gorjana. The classic, woven and gorjana Parker link bracelets may be purchased for Rs. 2,499 and Rs. 5,499, respectively.

A fitness band by Fitbit will be available for purchase from various retailers, including Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa and Tata Cliq. The Fitbit Luxe will also be available at offline retailers such as Croma, Helios, Landmark, Reliance Digital and more.

Specifications:

Fitbit Luxe was unveiled on April 20. It features a colour AMOLED touchscreen with no buttons. 20 sports modes are available, including Golf, Pilates, Spinning, Tennis, Running, Biking and Hiking. Fitbit has a fitness band with 24×7 heart rate monitoring, step counting, distance and calorie tracking, menstrual health tracking and detailed sleep tracking. Fitbit has announced that the fitness band will soon track SpO2 levels.

Fitbit Luxe also tracks users’ breathing rate, heart rate variability (HRV), resting heart rate (RHR), and skin temperature variation to monitor sudden changes in behavior related to stress, fatigue or a cold.

Fitbit Luxe is listed as being water-resistant up to 50 meters. This app supports call, text, and smartphone notifications, as well as Do Not Disturb (DND) mode, timer, and stopwatch functionality. Compatible with smartphones running Android 8.0 or higher and iOS 13.3 or higher.