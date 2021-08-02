Goa extends COVID curfew till August 9, check guidelines here

Goa: On Sunday (August 1, 2021), the Goa government extended the curfew imposed by Covid in the state until August 9. The South Goa district administration announced the decision on Sunday. On August 2, the last Covid-19 curfew in the state was to end.

The state administration issued a new extension order in which it announced that all COVID-19-related curbs will be applied to the state and no new relaxation was granted.

During previous relaxations, the coastal state government had permitted malls and shops to remain open from 7 am to 6 pm. Gyms were allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity. Moreover, saloons, outdoor sports complexes, and stadiums were allowed to reopen in the state. Additionally, the previous order stated religious places in the state could reopen, but no more than 15 people could gather.

Covid-induced curfews began on May 9 in the state and were extended from time to time as the coronavirus situation developed in the coastal state.

South Goa district administration extends COVID-induced curfew till August 9; prohibiting functioning of establishments/facilities including cinema hall, casinos, auditoriums and weekly markets pic.twitter.com/whsaAnmb0h — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021

On Sunday, the coastal state reported 59 new Coronavirus positive cases and one death, bringing the total to 1,71,205, of which 1,011 cases are active and the death toll stands at 3,148, the state’s health department said. In Goa, 105 patients were discharged during the day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,67,042.