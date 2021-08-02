Gulf country exempts teachers and family from institutional quarantine

Muscat: The Supreme Committee in Oman has exempted all teaching staff and their families from institutional quarantine.

‘Starting from Sunday, August 1, 2021, the Supreme Committee that deals with COVID-19 excludes institutional quarantine for faculty members working in government, private and international educational institutions and their families coming to the Sultanate, provided they adhere to home quarantine guidelines and wear the electronic bracelet,’ said a circular issued by the Supreme Committee.

Earlier, the committee had exempted all medical, medical assistance staffs and their families from the mandatory institutional quarantine.