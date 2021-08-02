India’s First Two Transgender Clinics Open In Hyderabad

With the repeal of Section 377 in 2018, India has taken a significant step toward acceptance of the LGBTQIA+ community. We still have a long way to go, but we are far ahead of where we were previously.

Telangana recently received its first two transgender clinics. The two trans clinics, according to reports, are part of the Union government’s plan to establish exclusive transgender clinics in various metropolitan cities.

The Transgender Persons Act of 2019 includes this initiative. The first two clinics in Hyderabad are expected to expand to other parts of India.

Trans activist Rachana Mudraboyina told the media, Hyderabad is the starting point of this initiative since the rate of HIV among transgender people is higher in the city.

‘The HIV prevalence among transgenders here is 6.47 percent compared with the national average of 3.13 percent. India is a partner in the United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) shared objectives on health outcomes and partners with the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) to eradicate AIDS by 2030. The USAID Accelerate project too is providing technical assistance to NACO in its efforts,’ said Mudraboyina.

‘The Hyderabad Transgender Community Clinic very well fits into the USAID’s mission and objectives of the Accelerate project to prevent HIV and support antiretroviral therapy (ART) treatment services among transgenders. The clinic also strives to improve the socioeconomic status of the community and take care of overall wellbeing,’ she added.