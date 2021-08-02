Kajol posts throwback photos on Instagram

Continuing with the trend of her hilarious social media posts, actress Kajol, on Tuesday, treated her fans to another ROFL post. The 46-year-old actress complemented her post with a throwback picture, which is a still from her 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In the picture, the 46-year-old actress can be seen dressed in a blue saree. She can be seen sporting a goofy expression on her face. In the caption of the post, Kajol described the expression that she is sporting in the picture with something very relatable. ‘When your brain says crunches but your stomach auto-corrects it to peanut butter,’ Kajol wrote in the caption of the post.

The actress’ post received scores of comments from her Instafam. Among others, actor Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan commented on Kajol’s post. ‘Lol… story of my life!!! Peanut butter….Kuch Kuch…much much. Ho jata hai,’ Saba wrote in her comment. Kajol’s fans commented with heart emojis.

Take a look at Kajol’s aforementioned post here:

Kajol’s social media posts are rib-tickling. Her captions for new and old pictures of herself are often hilarious.

Here are a few more quirky posts from Kajol’s feed:

Kajol last appeared in the Netflix film Tribhanga. Her digital debut was marked by the film. Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn produced Tribhanga. The film was directed by Renuka Sahane and starred Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. Last year, she starred in the short film Devi.