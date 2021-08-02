Monty Panesar announces not to be participating in Pakistan’s sham PoK league

Pakistan’s attempt to use ‘gentlemen’s game’ cricket as a political tool has failed, as England’s former spinner Monty Panesar has withdrawn from the upcoming PoK league. Herschelle Gibbs, a former South African cricketer, has accused India’s Cricket board of threatening him against participating in a sham cricket league Pakistan plans in PoK. In its official release, the PCB had threatened the BCCI to raise the matter before the ICC. The BCCI responded by rapping the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and saying it was ‘welcome to go to ICC’.

According to the latest news, Monty Panesar has announced that he will not be participating in Pakistan’s sham ‘Kashmir Premier League’, and warned the other participants to think about the consequences first.

Republic Bharat reported that Monty Panesar is just beginning his sports media career and the stakes are too high to play in the ‘KPL’.

‘I had the opportunity to play in the ‘KPL’ and I thought I could play again. However, I was advised that the BCCI is telling players who will play in the ‘Kashmir Premier League’ might face consequences. As I am just starting my career in sports media I want to work in India. Therefore I thought it would be better to not play in the ‘Kashmir Premier League’. I don’t wanna come between cricket and politics,’ said Monty Panesar

‘I am a player, I was just seeing this as an opportunity to resume playing gradually and make a comeback in cricket but after seeing the consequences, it is too risky for me to play in the ‘KPL’. Therefore, I thought it would be best if I don’t play in the league,’ added Monty Panesar.

Panesar was asked to convey a message to the players considering participating in the political cricket league, ‘Every player will try to grab the opportunity to play again. But I hope if we don’t play the league, India will give us opportunities to work. We want to work in India. We want to do commentary, coaching in India. It’s their decision whether they want to play it or not. I have been instructed by the ECB. But they should know about the consequences if they play in the ‘KPL’, ‘ Panesar further stated.

Pakistan’s sham ‘Kashmir Premier League’, whose first edition will see five teams representing cities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and one representing ‘overseas’ Kashmiris, was announced in December 2020. With Shahid Afridi named captain, Rawalakot Hawks confirm their geopolitical mischief factor. Players from Pakistan will represent their franchise teams in the franchise tournament, including Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Hafeez and Fakhar Zaman. Matches will be played between August 6 and August 16 at Muzaffarabad Stadium in PoK, as well as former international players such as Tillakaratne Dilshan and Monty Panesar. Panesar, however, has withdrawn his name from the league.