No Google sign-in for smartphones after September 27

The Google account signing-in feature will no longer be available on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or lower, starting September 27. Google products and services like Gmail, YouTube and Maps may give you username or password errors if you sign in to your device after September 27. According to the company, ‘If your device is capable of updating to a newer Android version (3.0+), we urge you to do so so that you can continue to get Google services and apps on it’.

Efforts to protect our users were behind the decision to cease allowing sign-in on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or lower as of September 27, 2021, Google said. This version of Android was released almost 10 years ago. Upon ending support for sign-in with a Google account on Android 2.3.7 and below, users will receive a username or password error when attempting to sign in or add a new email or calendar account.

In order to sign in to your account, you will need a newer version of Android (3.0 or newer). If you are able to update to a newer version of Android (3.0+), we recommend you do so, Google advised. You can try to log into your Google account on your device’s web browser if you are unable to update your device to a newer Android version (3.0+). If you are logged into Google on your device’s web browser, you can still use some Google services.