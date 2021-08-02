PM Modi plays the role of peacemaker in the Assam-Mizoram border dispute

On Monday, 16 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and handed over a memorandum on the recent tension between Assam and Mizoram over a border dispute and accused the Congress of politicizing it.

The NDA-led government of Modi was hailed as ‘historic’ and ‘unparalleled’ for its memorandum on northeast reform. In their statement, BJP MPs expressed that they sought to communicate to those who seek to harm India by creating chaos through the Assam-Mizoram dispute that their plans will fail. After the meeting, Rijiju told reporters that ‘elements from outside our nation had sparked violence. According to MPs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned about the Northeast. According to Mr. Rijiju, Prime Minister Modi claims the region is not perceived through institutional politics.

As mentioned in the memorandum to the PM, the BJP MPs are ‘painful at the frequent interruptions by the Congress, which rob us of the privilege of raising pro-people issues on behalf of our constituents’. Twelve MPs from Assam met the PM, two from Arunachal Pradesh and one each from Manipur and Tripura. Mizoram’s Governor K Hari Babu met PM Modi earlier in the day, saying that the Union Home Ministry has been working to resolve the border issue. ‘Both chief ministers (of Assam and Mizoram) have made peace a priority,’ he said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, took to Twitter to praise Zoramthanga for ensuring peace in Mizoram. ‘I have noted statements in media by Honble CM @ZoramthangaCM wherein he has expressed his desire to settle the border dispute amicably. It is important that North East remains a vibrant part of Assam,’ he tweeted. Despite the withdrawal of the FIR filed against Vanlalvena, six Mizoram government officials will still be probed over their alleged involvement in the clash in Cachar district in Assam, which resulted in the deaths of five Assam Police officers.

Congress claimed on Saturday that the Central government failed to resolve the interstate border dispute. According to Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi, if such a situation had occurred in states not ruled by the BJP, the saffron party would have demanded the deployment of the army and the imposition of President’s Rule. A tense standoff has been going on at the Mizoram-Assam border in the Cachar-Kolasib districts for the past few weeks because of land enroachment.