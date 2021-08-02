Odisha’s Bhubaneswar becomes first city in India to achieve 100 percent vaccination against COVID

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Bhubaneswar has become the first city in India to reach 100 percent vaccination coverage against Covid-19. In addition, about 1 lakh migrant workers have received the first dose of their Covid jabs in the capital city of Odisha.

Anshuman Rath, South-east Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, told the media, ‘100 percent of the population in Bhubaneswar have been vaccinated against Covid-19. Along with this, one lakh migrant workers in the city have been administered the first jab.’

He further said, ‘The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation set a goal of immunizing cent percent of its population by July 31. During this time, we have given the second jab to a total of 9,07,000 people above 18 years of age, which includes around 31,000 health workers, 33,000 frontline workers, 5,17,000 people between 18-45 and 3,20,000 above 45. As per reports, around 18,35,000 doses of Covid vaccine have been given till July 30.’

Read also: Weight loss: Try these 7 fruits to shed the extra kilos

As part of the inoculation drive, 55 vaccination centers were established across Bhubaneswar, of which 30 were located in primary health centers and community centers. The city has at least 10 drive-through vaccination facilities. Moreover, 15 immunization centers were constructed inside schools for the elderly and differently-abled.

Anshuman Rath thanked the people of Bhubaneswar for their cooperation, saying, ‘On behalf of the Municipal Corporation, I thank the people of Bhubaneswar for making the Covid vaccination drive a huge success. With the hard work of the civic body officials and the cooperation of the local people, Bhubaneswar has become the first city in the country to immunize 100 percent of its population.’