Pakistan’s ISI hatches new terror plans ahead of August 15 with 8 new routes and a PoK control room

Pak-occupied Kashmir (PoK), where it has set up new terror control rooms and makes synergies among terror groups so that attacks on Jammu and Kashmir can be launched on Independence Day. In a new terror plot ahead of Independence Day, Pakistan’s ISI is allegedly planning to bleed Jammu and Kashmir. As part of its plan to launch attacks against security forces before August 15, the ISI has contacted several terror groups in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

As a result of the threat, the Indian government has issued alerts in the border areas and in the hinterland of Jammu and Kashmir. According to an intel input compiled by intelligence and security organizations, a series of meetings have occurred between senior representatives of prohibited terrorist organizations, including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Al-Badre in PoK and ‘Chelabandi’ Mujaffrabad, the new Lashkar office.

Terrorists have reportedly planned coordinated attacks and new infiltration routes into Jammu and Kashmir as a result of meetings. Pakistan’s ISI is searching for new ways to infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir, as well as setting up new control rooms in PoK, according to exclusive intelligence notes obtained by India Today TV. Several security agencies have identified eight new infiltration routes through the Line of Control for Pakistan’s ISI and terrorist groups.

The 8 routes:

Route 1: Nali (PoK) to Mahadev Gap to Majot-Dundesar Forest through Kalacot to J&K

Route 2: Kotkotera (PoK) to Bral Gali-Bagla to Kalacot to J&K

Route 3: Nikail (PoK) to Konga Gali-Dadot via Manjote to J&K

Route 4: Bantal Village (PoK) to Kas Nala through Kashmir

Route 5: Goi (PoK) to Sone Gali -Nanderi- Gursain Soorankot to J&K

Route 6: Tarkundi (PoK) via Kandi – Budahal to J&K

Route 7: Dabasi (PoK) Jhika Gali -Harni Forest – Soorankot to J&K

Route 8: Kuiretta (PoK) through Mohra Gap to J&K

According to the intelligence intercepts, Pakistan has activated 27 new terror launch pads along the Line of Control (LoC) to facilitate infiltration of Jammu and Kashmir before the Independence Day celebrations on August 15. Since June, 146 terrorists have been stationed at terrorist launch pads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.