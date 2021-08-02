Imran Khan’s minister blames India for the spread of COVID in Pakistan; netizens react by saying “ask China”

Amidst the COVID-19 situation in Pakistan, Imran Khan’s government has blamed India for the disease’s spread. According to Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry, India is responsible for the COVID-19 situation in Pakistan. Chaudhry also said the world was ‘close to victory’ against the pandemic as many countries struggled to contain the Delta variant.

Fawad Chaudhry declared on Twitter that the Modi government’s ‘irresponsible’ handling of COVID-19 has impacted Pakistan’s efforts to tackle the pandemic. Moreover, Pakistan is facing deep trouble because of the Indian situation. Additionally, he called out the Indian government for not taking action against the Delta variant spread, and said, ‘Pakistan is again at the mercy of a virus.’

At the time when the world was close to victory in its war against #Corona irresponsible handling of #ModiJanta has again pushed us into a deep trouble, Indian extremist Govt failure led to #DeltaVariant spread and we are again at the mercy of Virus — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 31, 2021

Fawad Chaudhry, however, soon received flak from Internet users who attacked him for statements they considered irresponsible. In addition, the Imran Khan minister was also schooled by people for his claims. In response, he was attacked and questioned about Pakistan’s all-weather ally China, which many see as the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pakistani government, however, remains silent on China and has taken no action against it. The following are reactions from netizens following Fawad Chaudhry’s baseless comment:

Labeling a country for a new variant isn’t justifiable. If that is the case, can you do the above tweet for china and its communist party as original covid virus originated from ??? With certain passage of time new mutations of virus can emerge and that was understood. — Ali Iqbal (@AliMomin2274) July 31, 2021

Stop blaming others for your short coming.

You opened pilgrimage at the border, you allowed the positive people in. It is your Pakistani qoum that are not following SoPs and others are suffering! And please watch the news the world is still struggling with covid!! — Sophia (@Sophia83267586) July 31, 2021

Grow up Science Minister.

Covid mutant takes multi varients, there are 100's of varients accross globe now and Delta is one among those. However – tropical conditions and human discipline decides the severity of the mutant.

Happy weekend by the way.! — Bharani – Lost in Space ?? ??????? ???? ????? (@bharanitarimana) July 31, 2021

Although the Imran Khan administration blames India for COVID-19 in Pakistan, the country has recorded over 5000 cases in the last 24 hours. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reports that the positivity rate in Pakistan has risen to 8.46 percent, up from 2.2 percent at the start of July. NCOC added that fresh cases raised the country’s total to 1,029,811. In addition, 65 COVID deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 23,360. Over 58,479 tests have been conducted in the country.